Police granted closure order at suspected brothel in Bedford's Tavistock Street

The closed property in Tavistock Street, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Bedfordshire Police have secured a THREE MONTH closure order for an address in Tavistock Street.

Luton Magistrates’ Court granted police the order a week ago and it means no-one will be allowed inside the property – suspected to be operating as a brothel – for three months.

In a post on social media, officers said: “This is great news preventing the property being used whilst the investigation is ongoing. The location was causing distress to local businesses and residents due to the associated anti-social behaviour taking place.”