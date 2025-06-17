Police granted closure order at pizza business in Bedford's Midland Road

The closure order at Bedford Pizza & Kebab House (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Bedfordshire Police have secured a THREE MONTH closure order in Midland Road.

On Friday (June 13), Luton Magistrates’ Court granted police the order which means no-one will be allowed inside Bedford Pizza & Kebab House for at least three months.

The order came after suspected stolen goods worth tens of thousand of pounds were seized from the location.

It prohibits anyone from entering the premises and if they do, they will be arrested.

In a post on social media, officer said: “Thank you to everyone who reported the information to us. While some suspicious activity might seem a waste of time to report, it really helps us to build a picture and compile evidence for possible enforcement opportunities. You may provide us with the final piece of evidence we need. We will always look to close problem addresses, whether it be dwellings or businesses.

“This closure was also made possible due to the hard work of all of the county’s policing teams who helped to clear the address which took several days.”