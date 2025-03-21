Police given closure order for property in Bedford's Redwood Grove following complaints

The closed property in Redwood Grove, Bedford ( Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Bedfordshire Police secured a THREE MONTH closure order for a property on Thursday, March 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Redwood Grove address has been responsible for causing anti-social behaviour to other residents within the block as well as the surrounding area.

In a post on social media, police said: “This involved some hard work from the community officer for Kingsbrook and Cauldwell, where the closure rrder was secured today (Thursday) at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If people are found to be responsible for causing any anti-social behaviour issues that affect the local residents and surrounding community, Bedfordshire Police will take steps necessary to curtail this behaviour.”