Police given closure order for property in Bedford's Redwood Grove following complaints
Bedfordshire Police secured a THREE MONTH closure order for a property on Thursday, March 20.
The Redwood Grove address has been responsible for causing anti-social behaviour to other residents within the block as well as the surrounding area.
In a post on social media, police said: “This involved some hard work from the community officer for Kingsbrook and Cauldwell, where the closure rrder was secured today (Thursday) at court.
“If people are found to be responsible for causing any anti-social behaviour issues that affect the local residents and surrounding community, Bedfordshire Police will take steps necessary to curtail this behaviour.”