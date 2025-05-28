Police discover stolen goods over THREE FLOORS of Bedford property worth hundreds of thousands of pounds

Just some of the items recovered from Midland Road, Bedford, by police

Officers discovered the huge amount of moody items during a raid in Midland Road on Friday afternoon (May 23).

Across all three floors of the property, the Bedford Community team found everything from shoes and perfume to jewellery, cosmetics, baby clothes – and even protein bars.

All in all, the items were worth hundreds of thousands of pounds and the raid was actually carried out following a tip-off.

One man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of criminal property and was taken into police custody for questioning. He was since bailed while the investigation continues.

Sergeant Slav Konopka said: “We take the handling of stolen goods extremely seriously, as we recognise that the profits often fuel wider criminal networks and may involve the exploitation and coercion of vulnerable individuals. This type of crime also hits retailers hard, which is turn drives up costs that ultimately get passed on to us as the customers.

“We will continue to target offenders and work closely with partners – including local authorities and Trading Standards – to disrupt this type of crime and keep our communities safe.”