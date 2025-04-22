Police close property near Bedford's bus station following SEVEN arrests for drugs

The closed property in Beckett Court, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Bedfordshire Police have secured a THREE MONTH closure order for an address in Beckett Court.

The courts granted police the order a week ago and it means no-one will be allowed inside the property for three months. It also gives the housing company the chance to fully evict the tenant.

In a post on social media, officers said: “This property has been the source of anti-social behaviour and drug-related issues for a number of years but has only just come to our attention.

"We have taken swift action in the last two weeks, with a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant resulting in seven arrests from the property and drugs seized.

“This positive outcome is a result of intelligence gathering alongside close partnership working with BPHA and we hope the residents of Beckett Court now feel safer getting on with their day-to-day lives.”