Man attempted to sell stolen Rolex at Bedford pawn shop

A man who was caught on CCTV trying to sell a £9,200 stolen Rolex at a pawn shop has been jailed.

Staff at the store in Bedford contacted police after Frank Smith presented them with a watch in March last year.

Checks revealed the £9,200 watch had been stolen during a burglary in Yelling in Cambridgeshire, in previous August 2023.

Smith, 38, was arrested at his home in Common Road, Potton, on December 12 where officers discovered gold jewellery and watches linked to a burglary in Little Eversden, Cambridge, in December. They also recovered £4,000 in cash.

At Luton Crown Court in July, Smith was sentenced to three years in prison after previously pleading guilty to three counts of handling stolen goods.

Detective Constable Ed Glasse said: “The items recovered represent not only a substantial financial loss to the rightful owners but likely sentimental. We hope this sentence sends a strong message that handling stolen goods will not be tolerated and those involved in any stage of a burglary will be brought to justice.”