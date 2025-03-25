Kempston man jailed after grabbing girl in park and sexually assaulting her

A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Addison Howard Park last August has been jailed for 14 years.

Naresh Kumar, 50, grabbed the girl in the Kempston park on August 26 and took her into a nearby obscured area where he sexually assaulted her.

The girl was only able to run for help after a couple walking their dog shone a torch towards them which caused Kumar to let go of her.

Following extensive inquiries, he was identified and arrested.

Kumar, of Manor Close, Kempston, was found guilty of six different sexual offences and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, March 21 to 14 years. He will also be subject to a deportation order after his sentence is served.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said: “I’d like to thank the police for their determination to bring this man to trial. It has given me faith in moving forward with my life, and he is no longer able to harm anyone the way he harmed me.”

Detective Inspector Rachael Foy, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People team (PVP), said: “This has been a very distressing time for the victim and so I commend her for her bravery and strength in giving her evidence in court and ensuring that this predator is punished for his actions.

“Women and girls deserve to be, and feel, safe when they are out in public places, and we will always pursue justice against those who threaten that safety.”