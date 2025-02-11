If you are being stalked or harassed, you can now report it online to Bedfordshire Police

Victims and witnesses are now able to report stalking and harassment to Bedfordshire Police using a new online form.

Launched today (Tuesday), the form can also be used by third parties like friends or family.

It features safeguarding measures to protect victims, including:

Advice on how to delete web browsing history

The option of a downloadable copy of the report, rather than receiving an automatic copy by email

A unique receipt number displayed on screen, so the person has a reference number without it being directly attributable to a stalking and harassment report

Guidance about stalking and harassment has been published alongside the form, including signs to look out for and what happens after a report has been made.

Detective Constable Philippa McCarthy, from Bedfordshire Police’s Stalking Prevention and Intervention Unit, said: “Stalking can be incredibly traumatic for victims and linked to some of the highest harm crimes, including domestic abuse, sexual offences and even murder. It is vital we raise awareness of the early signs to spot and reporting tools available to help protect victims.

“We are aware that people often wait to report stalking until the issue gets worse, but we would encourage anyone to report any incidents as soon as they happen.”