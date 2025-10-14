"He chose the incorrect lane whilst speeding, with two defective tyres": Selfish Bedford driver who killed pedestrian is jailed

Albert Jarosz, of Brereton Road, Bedford, has been sentenced to four and a half years for causing death by dangerous driving

Albert Jarosz, of Brereton Road, Bedford, has today (Tuesday) been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving.

The 27-year-old was found unanimously guilty by a jury at Luton Crown Court earlier this year after his actions caused the death of 25-year-old Rodrigo-Vasile Cosma.

Mr Cosma was severely injured after being struck by an Audi A6 driven by Jarosz at the junction of Midland Road, River Street and Greyfriars in Bedford on March 24 last year. He died from his injuries a month later.

Detective Constable Rochelle Eves, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was an appalling display of driving by Jarosz. The road was wet, he chose to use the incorrect lane to gain an advantage, whilst speeding, with two defective tyres.

“This collision was entirely preventable. The selfish actions of Jarosz, who failed to accept responsibility for the appalling display of driving, put Mr Cosma's family through a four-day trial. Mr Cosma was simply crossing the road making his way home after a day at work.

“I hope the sentence Jarosz received today will serve as a strong deterrent. Dangerous driving can have tragic consequences and will not be tolerated. My thoughts remain with Mr Cosma's family.”

Jarosz was also suspended from driving for five years.