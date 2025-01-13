Fourth teenager charged in connection with murder at Bedford bus station

By Clare Turner
Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:41 GMT
A fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Thomas Taylor in Greenhill Street on Wednesday (January 8).

Bennett Ndenkeh, 18, of Midland Road, Bedford, was arrested on Saturday (January 11) and charged with murder yesterday (Sunday).

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday), alongside the three others who have also been charged in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also arrested on Saturday, has been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Cimarron or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. You can also submit information via the Major Incident Public Portal.

