Fly-tippers fined over £5k after dumping rubbish in two separate cases in Bedford

Two people have been given hefty fines after illegally dumping waste in Bedford and Cople.

In February 2024, an officer from the council's enviro crime team discovered black sacks of fly-tipped waste on Ossory Way in Bedford. A search revealed items linked it back to Bedford resident Marin Nikolov – but despite multiple attempts to reach him at his home address, he failed to respond.

The council then issued a notice under Section 108 of the Environment Act 1995 but Mr Nikolov continued to be unresponsive and as a result, the case was brought before the courts.

On November 26, Mr Nikolov failed to appear at Luton Magistrates Court. He was found guilty in his absence of obstructing the council's investigation and ordered to pay a £1,500 fine, £843 in court costs, and a £600 victim surcharge, totalling £2,943.

Left, the building refurbishment waste dumped in Cople by Christian Lingurar and right, the black sacks of fly-tipped waste on Ossory Way in Bedford, dumped by Marin Nikolov

In the second case – in April – an officer from the enviro crime team found a significant amount of building refurbishment waste illegally dumped off Cambridge Road in Cople.

An examination of the discarded materials revealed a connection to an address in West London. Further investigation identified Christian Lingurar from Burnt Oak, London, who had been contracted to refurbish and fit a new business in the area. The contract reportedly included the responsible disposal of any waste generated during the project.

The council ask Mr Lingurar to attend a formal interview under caution but he declined to appear. Subsequently, he was served a notice under Section 108 of the Environment Act, similar to the one issued in the first case. This notice again required him to attend the council offices for an interview or make alternative arrangements to cooperate.

However, he also chose not to respond to the notice and the case went to court.

On November 26, Mr Lingurar attended Luton Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to obstructing the council's investigation. He was ordered to pay a £1,000 fine, £892 in court costs, and a £400 victim surcharge, totalling £2,292.