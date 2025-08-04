Drug driver from Bedford loses licence after being caught OVER 12 TIMES the legal limit

Francis Birch, of Manor Road, Kempston Hardwick, pleaded guilty to drug driving. He was disqualified from driving and ordered to pay a fine of £200

A drug driver who was more than 12 times the legal limit has been disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Francis Birch, aged 39, of Manor Road, Kempston Hardwick, was pulled over by police in Huntingdon, at 10.20am on Thursday, March 27.

Officers suspected he was under the influence of drugs as he was sweating and hyperactive and a roadside drug wipe showed positive for cocaine.

He was arrested and a blood sample was taken at a police station which registered 637 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine, a compound used to screen for cocaine use. The legal limit is 50 micrograms.

Birch pleaded guilty to drug driving at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 24. He was disqualified from driving and ordered to pay a fine of £200.

Sergeant Tom Nuttall, who investigated, said: “Birch was significantly above the legal limit and should not have been behind the wheel.”