Dealer who exploited vulnerable people to run London to Bedford drugs line is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drug dealer who exploited vulnerable people – forcing them to sell drugs – has been jailed for more than three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Memphis Phillips, 20, of no fixed abode, ran a drugs line from London into Bedford. He recruited a network of vulnerable people and used them to take the drugs from the city into town on his behalf.

He was arrested in July 2023 when officers from the Bedfordshire Police specialist gangs and guns unit, Boson, recognised him while out on patrol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with being concerned in the supply of both crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) to three years and nine months in prison.

Memphis Phillips

Detective Constable Nema Behzadi, from the Boson team, said: “Phillips ruthlessly took advantage of vulnerable people, taking over their properties and using them as a base for his drugs line, in a process known as cuckooing. He would exploit other vulnerable people into carrying out drugs deals for him.

“While I’m pleased that Phillips is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm, we know that there are still many others like him out there causing misery to the lives of some of the most vulnerable in society through their county lines networks.

“Our communities are our eyes and ears. If you notice that a house might be being used for drugs supply, please do let us know. Signs to look out for include: frequent visitors at unsocial hours, unusual smells coming from a property, suspicious vehicles outside an address, and any changes to a vulnerable neighbour’s routine.”