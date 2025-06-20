Bedford taxi driver's licence revoked for ABH and “coercive and controlling behaviour"

Bedford Borough Council has taken disciplinary action against multiple taxi and private hire drivers following safety complaints, traffic offences, and failures to meet licensing standards between February and May this year.

A report presented to the General Licensing Committee last night (Thursday) revealed that one driver had their licence revoked with immediate effect after being charged with “coercive and controlling behaviour and actual bodily harm”.

In another case, a driver’s renewal application was refused after the council learned he had received a police caution for battery following a domestic incident, the second such case he had failed to disclose.

Another licence renewal was refused after a complaint that the driver had picked up passengers without a booking, which is a breach of private hire regulations.

The report added that the driver’s “denial and elaborate attempts to offer alternative explanations” compounded the seriousness of the offence.

There were also cases involving traffic incidents. One driver lost their licence after hitting a father and child at a junction, with the council citing failures in driving standards and reporting duties.

Two others were ordered to complete remedial training, including the Blue Lamp Taxi Driver Proficiency test, after poor driving complaints and collisions involving pedestrians.

Despite the disciplinary actions, the report shows that the majority of drivers followed the rules.

More than 60 new and renewed licences were granted between February and May, with officers carrying out assessments under Bedford’s Taxi and Private Hire Licensing Policy.

The report was noted by the committee without questions or comments, after from councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle and Newnham) thanking officers for their roles in enforcement.