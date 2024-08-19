Bedford speeder with supportive letter from employer avoids driving ban despite 12 points on his licence

Court News

A speeder has been told he is 'lucky' to keep his licence - now endorsed with a total of 12 points - after being caught going over the limit on the A41.

Joshua Ciaran Dunne, aged 24, already had nine points on his licence, and another three for going at 54mph on a 40mph section of the road at Tern Hill would normally lead to a driving ban.

Dunne had pleaded guilty to speeding on December 28, 2023 at an earlier court appearance but everyone has the right to present 'exceptional circumstances' to court.

And Dunne was invited into the witness box at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday to put his case to the bench of three justices.

Dunne, previously of Tarporley Road, Whitchurch, but now of Pulloxhill, near Bedford, told the magistrates that he needed his licence to carry out his job working for Bedford Blues Rugby Football Club.

He delivers rugby sessions to children in schools in the Bedford, Luton and Dunstable area, and would find it 'almost impossible' to carry out the job by public transport.

The court heard that if he lost his £25,000 job his partner, a teacher earning £33,000 a year, would find it difficult to pay their private sector rent.

Dunne presented a letter of support to the bench from his employers.

Magistrates were told that exceptional circumstances do not normally cover the loss of a job but the impact on other people can be considered, as can living in a rural area where public transport is limited.

Presiding justice, Alan Boyd, told Dunne that the three points that were being added to his endorsements makes him a "totter".

But Mr Boyd added: "We are going to grant exceptional hardship because of the impact on your partner and the children."

The 12 points now on his licence puts Dunne's driving status now on a knife edge if he is caught speeding again.

Mr Boyd said: "You have been very, very lucky. If you are caught speeding again you won't be able to use that excuse, you will be banned. You have been very lucky today."

As he left the courtroom Dunne said to the bench: "Thank you very much guys."