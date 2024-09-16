Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bedford man who groomed a 13-year-old boy on Snapchat and drove to Worthing to rape him has been jailed.

Thomas Crabtree, aged 35, of Sundew Close, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, followed by six years on licence, when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (September 12). He will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Chief Inspector Carrie Williams said: “Thomas Crabtree is a predator who, thanks to the bravery of this young boy, is now safely behind bars.

“He manipulated and took advantage of the boy, who suffered an unimaginable ordeal over several hours. The boy was incredibly courageous in helping bring his attacker to justice and ensure he poses no further risk to anyone. I would like to thank him and his family for their determination.”

Crabtree contacted the boy on Snapchat, using the name Will, and repeatedly sent him sexually explicit images.

He arranged to meet his victim in Worthing on April 3. He picked him up in his car, drove him to a remote area near Goring Gap in Worthing and raped him.

Crabtree then drove the boy around in silence for several hours, before dropping him off in Worthing and returning to Bedford.

Snapchat data showed Crabtree blocked the victim and deleted all the messages between them, before attempting to make contact again the following month.

The victim then reported it to police and he and his family were given specialist support that continued throughout the court process.

Crabtree was identified through the Snapchat account and arrested.

He was subsequently charged with two charges of rape; assault by penetration; causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; sexual communication with a child; causing a child to watch a sexual act; meeting a child following sexual grooming; and abducting a child.

He pleaded guilty to all counts and was remanded in custody when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on July 10.

Detective Chief Inspector Carrie Williams said: “I would like to thank our partners in Bedfordshire Police and Norfolk Constabulary for their support in bringing Crabtree into custody.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report it to police online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. We will believe you, support you and do all we can you get you justice.”