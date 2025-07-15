Bedford man jailed and given 16-year restraining order for domestic abuse
Imjaz Khan, 49, subjected the victim to “atrocious” abuse throughout their relationship.
And even after the victim bravely reported the abuse to police, Khan continued try to manipulate her from behind bars – making her retract statements and lodge complaints against Bedfordshire Police.
However, following extensive support provided to the victim from the police’s Emerald Team, she was able to provide evidence against Khan in court.
In May this year, Khan was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour and perverting the course of justice.
And at Huntingdon Crown Court yesterday (Monday), Khan, of Oldfield Road, Bedford, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison as well as given a 16-year restraining order.
Judge Dhaliwal-Thomas, sentencing Khan, told him he showed “little or no recognition” for his behaviour and how it affects others.
She added: “Your behaviour towards the victim has been atrocious.
“Your behaviour seems to be entrenched and shows a pattern of abusive behaviour towards female partners."
PC Kelly Holliday, who led the investigation, said: “Khan’s campaign of abuse against the victim was appalling and something nobody should have to endure.
“Even from prison he tried to manipulate her, but with our support she was able to give evidence against him. I praise her bravery.
“I hope Khan’s sentencing has given her the closure she needs to move on and process.
“Today’s outcome is a huge relief for our team following what has been an extremely complex case.
“I would like to remind everyone reporting domestic abuse that we will support you through every step of the way.”