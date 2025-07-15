Bedford man jailed and given 16-year restraining order for domestic abuse

A domestic abuser has been jailed and given a 16-year restraining order after he coercively controlled his partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imjaz Khan, 49, subjected the victim to “atrocious” abuse throughout their relationship.

And even after the victim bravely reported the abuse to police, Khan continued try to manipulate her from behind bars – making her retract statements and lodge complaints against Bedfordshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, following extensive support provided to the victim from the police’s Emerald Team, she was able to provide evidence against Khan in court.

Imjaz Khan, of Oldfield Road, Bedford, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison as well as given a 16-year restraining order

In May this year, Khan was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

And at Huntingdon Crown Court yesterday (Monday), Khan, of Oldfield Road, Bedford, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison as well as given a 16-year restraining order.

Judge Dhaliwal-Thomas, sentencing Khan, told him he showed “little or no recognition” for his behaviour and how it affects others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Your behaviour towards the victim has been atrocious.

“Your behaviour seems to be entrenched and shows a pattern of abusive behaviour towards female partners."

PC Kelly Holliday, who led the investigation, said: “Khan’s campaign of abuse against the victim was appalling and something nobody should have to endure.

“Even from prison he tried to manipulate her, but with our support she was able to give evidence against him. I praise her bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope Khan’s sentencing has given her the closure she needs to move on and process.

“Today’s outcome is a huge relief for our team following what has been an extremely complex case.

“I would like to remind everyone reporting domestic abuse that we will support you through every step of the way.”