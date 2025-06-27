A man has been jailed for manslaughter after being caught disposing of the knife he used in a stabbing.

Tyreese Kamau was today (Friday) sentenced to 12 years behind bars for the death of 26-year-old Patrice Che in November last year. He will also serve an extended two years on licence.

The 25-year-old, of Rutland Road, Bedford, was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter following a two-week trial at Luton Crown Court.

The jury heard how an argument between the two men turned violent when Kamau armed himself with a kitchen knife.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Tuesday, November 5 to reports of a stabbing at a property near Bedford town centre, but Kamau had already fled the scene.

Detectives tracked him on CCTV through town to his friend’s flat, where he was arrested later that day on suspicion of attempted murder.

Patrice died in hospital the following day, having suffered a fatal stab wound to the abdomen, and Kamau was re-arrested for murder while in police custody.

CCTV from inside the block of flats also captured him disposing of an orange carrier bag down the communal rubbish chute shortly before his arrest.

The bag was recovered by officers and found to contain a knife, which forensic tests confirmed was the weapon used in the fatal attack.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Regardless of what Kamau intended, the decision to pick up a knife carries devastating risks, and it only takes a moment for lives to be destroyed.

“He then made deliberate efforts to hide what he had done, but we will always pursue those who choose to use knives and resort to violence, ensuring they face the full consequences of their actions.

“Our thoughts remain with Patrice’s loved ones as they continue to come to terms with this tragic loss.”