Bedford inmate jailed after punch of fellow prisoner caused seizure

By Clare Turner
Published 13th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Danderson Decker, of Bromham Road, Bedford, was jailed for three years and seven months, having pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent
A prisoner who punched a fellow inmate in the back of the head, causing him to have a seizure, has been jailed.

Danderson Decker, aged 30, punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in a wing at HMP Peterborough on March 15, 2024.

The victim was leaving his cell and had his back to Decker when he was punched in the back of the head.

He suffered a seizure and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday (August 8), at Cambridge Crown Court, Decker, of Bromham Road, Bedford, was jailed for three years and seven months, having pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

DC James Walker-Harrison, who investigated, said: “This was a brutal assault, which is reflected in the sentence handed down. Assault is assault, wherever it takes place, and is always treated seriously by police and the criminal justice system.”

