Bedford driver who fled after killing woman in 105mph crash is jailed

A driver from Bedford who smashed into another car on Christmas Day 2022, killing a woman, has been jailed for 12 years.

In a damning summing up during sentencing today (Wednesday), Judge Philip Katz KC told Evan Forde he was “not a man of good character”.

The 32-year-old, from Bedford, was driving a turbo black Mercedes at 105mph – and up to speeds of up to 140mph – in London’s Brent Cross, when he crashed into a BMW travelling at 37mph.

Maria Carolina Do Nascimento, aged 22 – who was a passenger in the BMW – died at the scene.

And in the Old Bailey today, Judge Katz KC described how Forde subsequently did nothing to help Maria’s family and loved ones come to terms with their trauma.

He said: “Your unforthcoming attitude meant that forensic work was necessary to confirm your identity as the driver. That work, and other evidence found in the car established what you did not formally admit until this year. So much for remorse.”

He added he had even watched bodycam footage of the police stop mintues before the crash, and CCTV footage of Forde racing along Hendon Way in London, which he described as horrifying.

The judge said: “As the officer put his hand on the passenger door handle, the car crept forward and then, with maximum acceleration, you drove away, pulling the officer’s body forward. He banged on the window and shouted “Stop”, but you sped off pulling him along for about six to eight feet.

"Those officers called in your failure to stop and three minutes later they learned of the fatal collision further along Hendon Way.”

When the accident happened on Christmas Day, Maria and Lucas Campos Da Silva – her partner of two years – were returning from an evening at her father’s restaurant and then at her parents’ home.

Forde – who was carrying three passengers – smashed into Lucas Campos Da Silva’s BMW, and Maria died from a combination of head and cervical spine injuries.

Judge Katz KC said: “When police arrived at the scene of the collision they could see that Maria was very seriously injured and appeared to be in cardiac arrest. Whilst decent people tried to help, all the occupants of the Mercedes car which had caused the collision, ran off.”

He added: “Rather than wait for the police and emergency services to arrive, you took to your heels.”

The court heard how there was also evidence one or more of the group had also taken illegal drugs that night.

“Evidence may explain why you drove the car away from the police. On the other hand, it now turns out that you were on bail for another driving offence,” said the Judge.

In a victim impact statement, Maria Carolina Do Nascimento’s mother and father described her as a sweet, strong and determined daughter who was their pride and joy.

Judge Katz KC said as Forde had pleaded guilty, he would not give the maximum 16 years’ sentence – but instead, sentence him to 12 years’ imprisonment, disqualified him from driving for 10 years, extension of eight years with an extended test.