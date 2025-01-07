Bedford dealer jailed after police find him with cocaine and heroin worth £3k strapped to his leg

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bedford man has been sentenced to more than five years’ imprisonment following a police stop in the town WATCH THE MOMENT HE WAS CAUGHT AND ARRESTED ABOVE

Officers first noticed a car driving dangerously during a routine patrol in Kent Avenue last September. But despite turning on their sirens, the driver – Joseph Gbonda – continued driving erratically.

However, he was forced to stop when his tyre burst after hitting a kerb and while police held the 38-year-old, they noticed a strong smell of alcohol as well as drugs paraphernalia in the passenger side footwell.

Gbonda was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop. A search of his vehicle also discovered more than £2,000 in cash.

Joseph Gbonda, of Walcourt Road, Kempston, was sentenced to a total of five years and nine months

Officers then found a bag of 23 individual drug wraps inside his trousers strapped to his leg and he was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The substances were later analysed and found to be cocaine and heroin worth more than £3,300.

Gbonda’s mobile phone was also seized and examined by detectives where numerous messages revealed his drug dealing enterprise.

On Friday (January 3), Gbonda of Walcourt Road, Kempston, was sentenced to a total of five years and nine months for failure to stop, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and being in possession of a Class B drug. He will also be disqualified from driving for two years.

Detective Constable Nema Behzadi, from the force’s Boson Guns and Gangs unit, said: “Last year, the force brought about more than 620 charges against individuals fuelling the illegal drugs trade across our county. Our focus on tackling this crime type remains the same this year.

“Through targeted enforcement, media campaigns and work in education settings, we’re committed to tackling the possession and supply of drugs while ensuring young people are aware of the dangers and consequences of being involved in such activity.

“We continue to ask the community to raise the alarm when they see things that aren’t right. Your information is what guides our activity and reaps these great results.”