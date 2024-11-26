Bedford council raises fly-tipping fines and you could be looking at £1,000 if caught

Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for littering and fly-tipping are rising at the weekend.

Effective from Sunday (December 1), the FPN for littering will increase from £100 to £150 and the FPN for fly-tipping will now range from £300 to £1000 depending on the amount of waste dumped.

The FPN for residents who give their waste to people without a licensed will increase to £600.

In a statement, the council said: “While we encourage sustainable practices and the reuse of items, we must also ensure the safety and accessibility of our public spaces. Leaving items on the pavement for extended periods can cause obstructions, potential hazards, and visual clutter."

To clarify:

If items are placed on the pavement for a brief period (eg a few hours), with the clear intention of offering them for reuse, and removed promptly, this is generally acceptable

The items must also not stop people from using the pavement safely

Leaving items on the pavement for extended periods is considered fly-tipping and may result in enforcement action, including a FPN

Residents can leave these items on their wall or within the boundary of their property, eg driveway or front garden for longer periods of time

Cllr Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services, said: "We are committed to protecting our environment and making Bedford borough a great place to live and work. Increasing the fixed penalty notices for these offences is a necessary step to deter anti-social behaviour and ensure that those who litter or fly-tip are held responsible for their actions."