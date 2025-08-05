Bedford coffee shop and Mexican restaurant among the latest to be fined for fly-tipping

Four fly-tippers have been fined for dumping rubbish across Bedford.

First up was Sevdalina Todorova, of Bedford, who illegally dumped waste in Battison Street.

At Luton Magistrates Court, who was ordered to pay a total of £1,764, including fines, costs, and a victim surcharge after being found guilty in her absence for failing to attend council offices to answer questions regarding the fly-tipping. Despite being issued a formal notice to attend, Todorova did not cooperate with the council's investigation, leading to court action.

In another case, Ellies Coffee Shop, in Bedford’s High Street, was fined £3,840 after pleading guilty to failing to dispose of its business waste correctly. Waste connected to the café was found dumped at several sites near Stagsden following public reports to the council. Although the business director admitted to paying individuals to remove the café’s waste, he would not disclose their identities, preventing further investigation.

Left, the waste dumped near Aspley Road, Bedford, by Daniel Dadhria, director of Optimum Motor Contracts Ltd, and right, waste dumped at several sites near Stagsden by Ellies Coffee Shop, in Bedford’s High Street

Next was another business – the Mexican restaurant – La Pinata Ltd in St Cuthbert’s Street. Itwas also fined, with a total amount of £2,190, after admitting to fly-tipping and failing to properly manage commercial waste. Following complaints about commercial waste being placed in domestic bins in Rush Court, the council’s enviro-crime team identified La Pinata as the guilty party. The business lacked any commercial waste collection arrangements and did not pay the Fixed Penalty Notice, resulting in prosecution.

Finally, Daniel Dadhria, director of Optimum Motor Contracts Ltd, in Ampthill Road, was ordered to pay £2,446 after pleading guilty to offences including fly-tipping, improper disposal of business waste, and failing to cooperate with the council’s investigation. Waste linked to his company was discovered near Aspley Road, Bedford, and despite attempts by the council to contact him, he didn’t help with the inquiry.