24 Hours in Police Custody: Packages of cannabis worth £50k seized on their way to Bedfordshire

It’s another drugs episode in the latest instalment of our favourite crime series.

Following last week’s programme – named Norfolk Narco Cartel – where large quantities of crystal meth were seized, tonight’s (Monday) features cannabis addressed to different properties in Bedfordshire from the US.

This ep is called The Unusual Suspects and starts with UK Border Force intercept the packages worth £50,000. The detectives piece together the route the drugs took through the country and arrest a middle-aged woman who has taken in a parcel.

But they soon realise she is unlikely to be their number one suspect.

24 Hours in Police Custody is on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight (Monday)

And the probe takes a turn when forensic evidence comes back – and police soon realise the parcels are being sent to fake names. They link one suspect’s phone number to 36-year-old Ashley Lewin, who had tried to collect the packages from addresses around the county.

Police searched Lewin’s house in Furzehill Road, Borehamwood in November 2022 and recovered a phone which had been involved in several of the deliveries, almost £50,000 of cannabis, and around £37,000 in cash as well as designer clothes and expensive jewellery.

Lewin pleaded guilty to both fraudulent evasion of prohibition as well as possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

And in February 2023, he was given two-year jail terms for both offences – to be served at the same time.

At the time, DC Adam Geary called the process of finding Lewin as “painstaking”.

He said: “Lewin surrounded himself with luxury items as he spent cash that was made off an illegal industry that ruins lives. I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the investigation to put him behind bars.”

Tune in tonight at 9pm, Channel 4.