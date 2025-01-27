24 Hours in Police Custody: Bedford rapist who attacked men he met on Grindr

24 Hours in Police Custody is on Channel 4 tonight (Monday) at 9pm

OK, so tonight’s episode is a repeat but it's no less shocking.

First airing in December 2023, it features Mohammed Altaher, of Cardington Road, Bedford.

He was handed a 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty of brutally raping two men in two separate attacks in August and September 2019.

He had met them through the dating app Grindr – and they reported the incidents to police independently of each other.

Altaher became aggressive with the first victim who then withdrew consent and suffered multiple injuries as a result of a violent rape.

The second victim did initially consent to sex, but started to feel unwell. However, Altaher carried on the sexual activity, violently sexually assaulting the victim in the bathroom before raping him.

Sentencing sentencing Altaher, his honour Recorder Johnson said: “Your approach to both of those encounters was to treat both of your victims as objects with whom you could do what you wished, when you wished, as you wished."

Tune in tonight at 9pm, Channel 4.