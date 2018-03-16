Couple retire after 14 years’ service at Clophill village shop and post office

Popular couple Deepak and Daskha Chandarana said goodbye to their loyal customers after 14 years of running the post office and local shop at Clophill.

Wellwishers raised £544 and presented the couple with gifts including rhodedendroms, a bouquet, place mats, and coasters.

MBTC presentation at Clophll Post office

Villagers also signed cards and a book that villagers wishing the couple well in their retirement. Pam Graney said: “The couple are moving to St Albans to be near family, we’ll all miss them and we want to say thank you and wish them well.” The collection and leaving presentation was organised by Pam and Jason Graney.