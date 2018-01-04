County’s best is showcased in new book

A new book has been published showcasing some of the county’s most beautiful locations.

Bedfordshire - A Beautiful County has been compiled by photographer and writer Peter Etteridge who lives locally.

Peter said: This book explores a selection of the many interesting villages, and towns that can be found in Bedfordshire which captivate visitors from home and abroad.

“The Oxford English Dictionary describes captivate as enthral, fascinate, charm, a description which can easily be applied to this English county. The text of this book describes the history, heritage and variety of architecture to be found and is accompanied by over 100 colour photographs.

“It tends to be that people do not visit places on their doorstep. But there are so many areas in Bedfordshire to discover. When you dig into the history of places it’s amazing what you find.”

Born in Norfolk, Peter moved to Bedfordshire aged 11 and has combined his freelance photography and writing with full time employment over a period of more than 30 years.

Among many publications, Peter has contributed to Bedfordshire County Life, This England & Evergreen, calendars and books.

The new book is available as a £2.99 Kindle ebook on Amazon and in paperback from Blurb.co.uk bookstore priced £28.19.

Visit http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B078BLJMLD