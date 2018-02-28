Council warns motorists to take care in snow and ice as gritters are out in force

Bedford Borough Council is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and allow extra journey time during the current cold snap.

Already this year the council has spread more than 4,500 tons of grit has been spread on local roads.

This week, as temperatures plummeted, crews were on all 24 hours a day in a bid to keep roads safe.

They stayed one step ahead of the forecast by gritting priority and secondary routes, along with busy footways, in advance.

Council workers have also replenished salt bins to tackle snow and icy conditions.

But despite the extra work, salt levels held by the council remain high, said Mayor Dave Hodgson.

“Our gritters are on call 24/7 from October to April but it is of course still crucial that motorists take extra care when driving in snowy or icy conditions. We’ve continued to grit roads across the borough throughout these icy conditions. We have already carried out 73 gritting runs compared to only 54 runs in total last year,” he said.

“The substance used to fill potholes isn’t as effective during low temperatures so we have reallocated some staff to undertake the precautionary gritting of secondary routes and footways. We’re continuing to monitor weather reports throughout this time and will continue to take action to make the roads as safe as possible,” he added.

The council is urging motorists to clear car windows, mirrors and lights before setting off, and also leave extra distance between their car and the car in front.

Information on the Council’s winter weather programme and updates on transport around the borough can be found on www.bedford.gov.uk/winterupdates