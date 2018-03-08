Council out in force to repair potholes across Bedford Borough

Bedford Borough Council’s Highways team has been out in force to tackle potholes.

Thanks to the better weather, three units are out repairing potholes reported by local residents.

MBTC Pothole repairs

The council reallocated staff to undertake snow clearance and secondary gritting runs during last week’s arctic weather conditions. But, a spokesman explained, no pothole repairs could be done as under cold weather conditions (below 3C) the material used to fill the pothole cools too quickly making it difficult to form a lasting repair.

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport said: “In 2017, we fixed 3,954 potholes. We know that keeping our roads clear and safe is important to our residents so the council is continually looking into ways to keep our borough roads moving. Any residents who wish to report potholes may do so online via

www.bedford.gov.uk/highwayshelpdesk .”

Potholes are graded by severity and risk of damage given their depth and location on the road. The council takes a risk-based approach to repairing

potholes to determine a suitable response and timeframe for the pothole to be repaired.