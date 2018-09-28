Core! Bromham Mill’s popular Apple Day is back this October

Organisers of Bromham Mill’s popular Apple Day are sure that the event can’t be pipped.

This year’s appealing event is back for 2018 on Sunday, October 21 from 11am- 4pm.

There are also lots of activities and entertainment on offer with a wildlife display, a sheepdog and duck display featuring ‘some of the best stunt ducks in the business’, a magic show with illusions and circus skills, and live music.

It is a celebration of country living with food, arts, crafts, and of course apples, with plenty of different stalls to browse!

Cllr Sarah-Jayne Gallagher, Bedford Borough Council’s portfolio holder for leisure and culture said: “Apple Day is a fantastic local event, and with plenty to do, see and try it’s sure to be a great day out for all.”

Entry into Apple Day is £5 for adults and £3 for children.

Bromham Park is managing and operating a car park at the cost of £3 per car, adjacent to the Bromham Mill and Gallery site.