There will be a controlled explosion soon

Roads have been closed while police deal with the incident

Roads in Bedford have been closed after a suspected grenade was found in the River Great Ouse today (Sunday, March 5).

And police have warned people not to be alarmed as the explosive ordnance disposal team carries out a controlled explosion.

At around 7.12pm police announced: “Following the discovery of what is believed to be a grenade in the river on The Embankment in Bedford earlier today, the will be carrying out a controlled explosion of the device in Russell Park, Bedford, within the next half an hour.

“Please don’t be alarmed if you live nearby and hear a loud noise – this is a planned explosion and the area is secure.”

Police announced at around 5.15pm that the Embankment had been closed off along with Rothsay Road between Castle Road and The Embankment while emergency services deal with the incident.

They added that the roads were expected to remain closed ‘for some time’ while they wait for the explosive ordnance team.