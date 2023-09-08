Concert by singer Sophie Garner and The Voices Choir to raise funds for Emmaus Village Carlton

Watch more videos on Shots!

Singer, performer and educator, Sophie Garner, will be joining forces with The Voices Choir for an evening of music in Harrold to support homelessness charity, Emmaus Village Carlton.

Sophie, who has over 20 years’ experience of bringing music, energy and confidence to the stage, the public and to youth organisations, will be performing at The Harrold Centre on Saturday, November 11.