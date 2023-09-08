News you can trust since 1845
Concert by singer Sophie Garner and The Voices Choir to raise funds for Emmaus Village Carlton

It’s being held in Harrold
By Susan ArcherContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
Singer, performer and educator, Sophie Garner, will be joining forces with The Voices Choir for an evening of music in Harrold to support homelessness charity, Emmaus Village Carlton.

Sophie, who has over 20 years’ experience of bringing music, energy and confidence to the stage, the public and to youth organisations, will be performing at The Harrold Centre on Saturday, November 11.

20% of every ticket sold will be donated to Emmaus Village Carlton, plus all raffle proceeds. To book tickets for the double bill performance, visit www.sophiegarner.com