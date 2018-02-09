Concern over missing man from Bedford

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a missing man from Bedford.

Thomas Whitlock, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday (February 7) having last been seen on February 4 at his home address in Bedford.

There are concerns for Thomas’ welfare and any information about his whereabouts is welcomed.

He is described as white, around 5’10”, of slim build, with short brown hair and possibly some facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown puffa jacket, loose orange trousers and ankle boots.

Anyone with any information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPC/628/18.