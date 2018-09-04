Company and commercial solicitor joins Bedford law team

A new solicitor joining a Bedford law team will be providing legal services to businesses across the area.

Since joining Woodfines Solicitors in August, Martin Page, a solicitor for company and commercial matters, has made it his mission to provide high quality legal advice to Bedfordshire-based businesses without the need to travel to nearby cities.

He said: “In recent years, many professional advisors have moved away from Bedford and into Cambridge or Milton Keynes, leaving the town’s 7000+ businesses to travel in order to access commercial legal services, costing them time and money. My aim is to bring pragmatic and responsive legal advice back to the doorsteps of Bedford’s businesses, and to make life easier for managers and owners.”

Martin read Law at Cambridge University and spent seven years at a major law firm in London, where he developed a specialism for technology-based commercial matters. He has subsequently held senior positions in-house at companies including a leading satellite communications provider and well-known automotive manufacturer, before joining Woodfines as a partner based in the firm’s Bedford office.

As the firm already offers employment law, commercial property and dispute resolution at its Bedford office, Martin’s appointment means a full-service offering can be provided to local businesses from across the Bedfordshire region.

Martin will be joined by solicitor, Anastasia Whitlock, who has recently qualified after training at the firm and will provide commercial and employment law advice to clients.

Head of department, Neil Gibbs, said: “We are delighted to have Martin and Anastasia join the department in Bedford, and to be able to support local businesses with a comprehensive, experienced and established commercial team, who will offer a premium service for businesses without the need to head out of town. We expect this will be of great benefit to the region’s busy business owners.”

To contact a member of Woodfines’ Commercial team in Bedford, call 01234 270600 or email bedfordenquiry@woodfines.co.uk