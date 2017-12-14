Club challenge for Movember

More than £1,500 has been raised by a rugby club during their Movember challenge, which raises awareness of men’s health.

Cranfield University Rugby Club, a student led sports club, has around 75 members comprising of students and uni staff, as well as some local residents and each year the majority grow moustaches for the appeal.

Wil Barnes-Shorrock

This year there was a particular focus on testicular and prostate cancer as well as men’s mental health.

The club has raised a total of £1,527 through a series of events, including sponsorship for the moustaches during November. The main event was a university wide charity dinner at the College Arms pub with live music and games.◦

A club spokesman said: “A mention should go to the College Arms pub on campus, and specifically Perry, Brad and Judy, who supported the event and put on the dinner, as well as live bands the Mosquitos and Mama Jama who entertained around 110 guests with live music for no charge.”

Eight-year-old Cranfield schoolboy Wil Barnes-Shorrock, who was at the College Arms with his parents, went around the pub asking people to sign a rugby ball for charity. In total he raised £37, which took the amount raised to over the £1,500 mark.

The club competes in the local East Midlands Directors (Merit) League and welcomes new members. Visit ◦http://www.pitchero.com/clubs/cranfieldrugbyclub/ and (https://uk.movember.com/?home)