Climate change team set up at Bedford Borough Council

A new cross-party climate change team is being set up at Bedford Borough Council, to use the best brains from all the parties to help save the environment.

Mayor Dave Hodgson has announced the creation of the Bedford Borough Council Climate Change Committee, which will work on a cross-party basis.

Representatives from all political groups on the council are being invited to join the committee as non-executive members, which Mayor Dave says is designed “to maintain and accelerate the council’s remarkable progress in tackling climate change”.

Under Mayor Dave, Bedford Borough Council has halved its carbon emissions, exceeding the ambitious target it set itself of a 40 per cent reduction. In March, the cabinet declared a climate emergency and pledged to begin work towards zero carbon by 2030.

Mayor Dave said: “Tackling climate change has always been a clear priority for us and we’ve made huge progress. This new all-party committee is intended to help us go even further in protecting our local and wider environment.

“We’re already committed to working towards zero carbon by 2030, and having already cut emissions in half we want to maintain the momentum as we take on this major challenge.

“It’s an ambitious aim, but we owe nothing less to current and future generations of Bedford Borough residents. I look forward to working with councillors across all parties in this crucial task.”

The membership of the committee and its terms of reference will be announced once the mayor has concluded talks with the various groups on the council.