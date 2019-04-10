Ciao to Spaghetti John’s: Much-loved Bedford Italian restaurant closes

One of Bedford’s best-loved restaurants closes its doors at the weekend. Spaghetti John’s in Castle Lane was family-owned firm which opened nine years ago. It was particularly renowned for its gelato ice cream.

Owner Gianni Di Stazio said the move was prompted a mixture of rising costs and family reasons.

He said: “You will still be able to purchase our gelato from local businesses and theatres around Bedford. We are looking for a permanent home for our gelato so watch this space - and who knows, maybe one day we will be back serving fresh pasta again!”