Christmas trees, market and a Santa stroll brings festive cheer to Ampthill

Vist Ampthilll over the weekend if you want to get into the Christmas spirit as the town hosts festive fun events.

It is eyes down at Parkside Hall on Friday, December 1 at 7.30pm for a Christmas bingo night to start the weekend, with mulled wine and mince pies.

On Saturday, December 2, from 10am to 4.30pm, it is the first day of the Christmas Tree Festival at St Andrew’s Church.Admission is £2.50 and free to children under 14 year old and during all services.

There will be refreshments, cards and gifts, books, decorations and a raffle. Enjoy live music and storytellers throughout the event. In the evening at 7pm for 7.30pm there will be a Christmas tree concert,

Special guests are Alive and Singing, Ampthill Town Band and Choral Society and the Firs and Russell School Choirs. Tickets are £10 with proceeds for the Tree Festival and Concert to Church Funds

On Sunday morning, be up early for a Santa Stroll and Christmas Market in Ampthill Great Park, and visit the Hub for refreshments, to support disabled access to the park.

Walk through the town to see the Christmas lights and shops and visit the church for the second day of the trees festival which closes at 4pm. After that, join in a carols and singalong service to which all are welcome.