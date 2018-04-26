Children in San Salvador say thanks for football kits sent from Bedford

Pupils from Catholic schools around Bedford sent football kits to needy children in Central America.

Students and families from St John Rigby Primary and St Joseph’s and St Gregory’s Primary of the Bedford Catholic Schools, have donated football boots, trainers and kit to children in the poor communities of Soyapango, San Salvador, with the charity Avoca.

Avoca supports communities in Central American countries by raising funds for social and environmental projects which aim to help people improve their quality of life.

The football coaching side of the charity, Avoca Esperanza (Hope), now in its 10th year, was set up by Graham Millie, who used to teach at BCS, and Peter Bull.

This year, Avoca Esperanza delivered coaching to over 500 children in one central venue during Easter week. The children came from different communities and would normally not be able to socialise with one another due to gang boundaries. They also delivered a coach education course for over 40 young adults, the aim being to create positive young role models in communities so troubled by gang and drug cultures.

Graham said: “At the end of the week, all the children and community leaders came together for a large prize giving celebration where the children received certificates and the donations of boots/football shirts from BCS. The community leaders ensured every child that needed boots or trainers received a pair, whilst others were gifted a football shirt.

“We are proud to be supported by the Bedford Catholic Schools and it is a real pleasure to be able to take across donated boots, trainers and football shirts. The children of Soyapango are hugely grateful and would love to say thanks to each and every one of you in person.”