Children from Bedford school welcome real superheroes

Children from a school in Bedford welcomed some real life superheroes for a special visit.

The youngsters from Westfield School had the opportunity when they were visited by firefighters from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The year 1 children had been working on a project about superheroes so were very excited when firefighters from Green Watch, at Kempston Fire Station, agreed to meet pupils, complete with a fire engine and all of their equipment.

The firefighters talked to the children about all aspects of their job from fighting fires to rescuing animals and people and teaching people all about fire safety.

The children were able to see all the equipment used and even climb into the cab of the fire engine.

Karen Watts, head teacher said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the visit and asked lots of questions about what it was like to be a Firefighter. I am sure that many of them would now like to be firefighters when they are older.”