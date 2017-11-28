Chefs and restaurants prepare to serve up at SoupFest fundraiser in Bedford

Bedford is to serve up the first SoupFest to help homeless charities in the town.

Volunteers are preparing for the warming event on Tuesday, December 5, from 11am until 4pm, when Harpur Square will be transformed into a huge soup kitchen.

All of the soup will be made and donated by Bedford’s chefs and restaurants and sold by volunteers.

Organiser Emma Garrett said: “SoupFest will bring together Bedford’s chefs and restaurants who are donating their own soup to be sold to raise much-needed funds. It’s inspired by a similar event in Jersey which raises over £12,000 a year for the homeless. From local businesses to community groups, individuals to organisations, the whole of Bedford seems to have come together to help make the event a success.

“We’d urge anyone in and around the town centre to come on the day to support us. Just pop along to Harpur Square and donate £3 in exchange for delicious home-made soup, bread and some live musical entertainment.”

Support has been offered from Phil Fanning at Paris House, the Horse and Jockey in Ravensden, the Pavilion at the Park, Peach Pubs, Thali and Tandoor plus catering giant Sodexo. A menu of the soups on offer will be displayed in the Harpur Square Pop Up Kitchen, so you can come along and support your favourite chef or restaurant by buying their signature soup, or try something new.

Entertainment will be provided by Kris Wilkinson-Hughes, who is curating an afternoon of live music on the Harpur Square stage.

Support for Soupfest 2017 comes from Charles Wells, Watton Recruitment, Sharmans Solicitors, The Bedford Blues, The Harpur Trust, Sycal, White Hart Press, the Bedford Clanger and Advancing Property as well as many other local businesses. Money raised will be placed in a fund which will be managed by Bedford’s Homelessness Interagency Officer. This is a new role, funded by the Harpur Trust, which has been set up to encourage and facilitate a co-ordinated approach across the homeless sector in Bedford.

The interagency officer will raise public awareness surrounding the issues affecting homeless individuals and the work being done in Bedford to help them. The SoupFest fund will be used to provide practical and essential support where and when it is needed.

More info can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: soupfestbeds

Email soupfestbeds@gmail.com for further information.