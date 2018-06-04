Checks on taxi drivers help raise funds for road victims charity in Bedfordshire

A trust which checks taxi driver standards has helped boost a road victims charity based in Kempston.

Cllr Will Hunt, chair of the licensing committee at Bedford Borough Council, presented a cheque for £1,442 to Mark Turner, chief executive of the Road Victims Trust, on Thursday, May 31.

The money was raised from the Blue Lamp Trust, who carry out taxi driver assessments on behalf of the borough council.

Cllr Hunt said: “The council are committed to having the best possible standards in its driver assessments and we are delighted to support this wonderful local charity.”

Mr Turner said: “This is fantastic support that not only strives to maintain the best possible standards but also enables the charity to support people whose lives have been devastated by a road death.”

The Road Victims Trust provides free emotional and practical support to all people affected by a fatal road collision across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. Each year the trust support in excess of 500 people affected by the 80-85 deaths on the roads across the three counties.

For more information visit www.rvtrust.org.uk or markt@rvtrust.co.uk