Chart-topper Billy is coming to Bedford this summer

Billy Ocean is coming to Bedford this summer.

The chart-topper, whose many hits include Caribbean Queen, When the Going Gets Tough (The Tough get Going) and Get Outta My Dreams ; Get Into My Car will headline the Bedford Park concert series on Friday, August 3.

The supporting line up includes Jaki Graham, ASWAD, Loose Ends (featuring Carl McIntosh)and The Christians.

The Bedford Proms , closing the three-day event on the Sunday night, will be headlined by soprano Lesley Garrett.

Saturday’s bill of entertainment is to be announcement imminently.

To book tickets or for more information visit www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk