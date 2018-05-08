Charity style session in Bedford helps children’s hospital

A stylist in Bedford who runs a boutique-style jewellery and accessories business from home has been busy raising funds to help children.

Louise Fox, a stylist for Stella & Dot, hosted a charity style session at her home and has raised more than £275 worth of ‘love boxes’ for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

The cash was raised via #StellaDotGives, a charitable system through the American-based accessories company that she represents.

Louise said: “I invited lots of lovely local friends and ladies, and they loved coming to my summer launch, seeing the new jewellery and accessories and treating themselves knowing they were doing good for charity too.”

A raffle was held and the winner received some discounted items, a free gift and the opportunity to choose from three nominated charities - the winner Marilyn chose GOSH.

Stella and Dot is a San Francisco based social selling company that creates flexible entrepreneurial opportunities for women. The boutique-style jewellery and accessories line is available exclusively through in-home style sessions and online.

Visit www.stelladot.co.uk/louisefox