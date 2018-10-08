Charity shop in Bedford will support people with autism

A new charity shop has been opened in Bedford which will support people with autism and their families.

Autism Bedfordshire held an official opening of the store at 70 High Street when Deputy Lord Lieutenant Judith Howard cut the ribbon before a crowd of shoppers.

CEO Emma Reade and her team opened the new shop on Friday, September 28, following the success of their first shop in Dunstable. The new income stream for the charity will enable the organisation to increase their funding.

Eli Harbova, new shop manager, said: “I’m really delighted to be part of the team responsible for managing the shop. It’s in a great location and we are situated alongside many other great high street names and charities.”

Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford and Kempston, attended along with guests and customers. The charity now needs donations of quality clothes, homeware, bric-a-brac and volunteers. If you’re able to assist, contact the office on 01234 214871 or enquiries@autismbeds.org for more details.

Autism Bedfordshire has been supporting children, young people and adults with autism across Bedfordshire for 27 years.

Visit www.autismbedfordshire.net or call 01234 214871.