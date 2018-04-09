Charity shooting contest at Riseley helps farming families in need

Twelve teams of sharp-shooters did battle at the Sporting Targets centre in Riseley, raising £1,233 for a farming charity.

The clay shoot was supported by local businesses including Kramp, Ben Burgess and Brown & Co and the competition comprised 40-bird sporting and 30-bird flurry rounds, which challenged people of all abilities.

Team Pigott triumphed on the day, settling down to lunch with their rivals once the shooting was over. Individual winners were Ivan Spencer and Rachel Watling.

Lucy Bellefontaine, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I.) regional manager for the East of England, said: “Our Bedfordshire committee is relatively new but this is the second successful clay shoot fundraiser they’ve helped organise. Farmers, in our experience, do not want or readily seek charity. However, our message to them is ‘there is no shame in turning to R.A.B.I to help you through the bad times’.

“We can make a real difference to peoples’ lives, but nothing we achieve would be possible without our fantastic supporters and volunteers who provide such incredible support.”

The R.A.B.I is farming’s oldest welfare charity, having been established in 1860. Last year it gave out grants of £1.99m across England and Wales to farming families in financial need including £297k to those still working.