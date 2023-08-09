Charity give support to people facing homelessness in Bedford

SEVA Trust UK – a Bedford based charity working on education, health, environment and social welfare in Bedford and India – has been continuing to support homeless and vulnerable people in Bedford.

The SEVA Trust Team provided staple food and funds to support SMART CJS which runs a free day care centre for homeless in Bedford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presenting a donation cheque, SEVA Trust UK founder chairman Charan Sekhon MBE, said: "We are pleased to support SMART who are doing good work helping and supporting people experiencing homelessness in Bedford.

Charan Sekhon MBE presenting a cheque to Cassie Burrows of SMART CJS

"SEVA Trust raised £250 and provided lots of staple food. Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, our teams supported SMART by regular deliveries of food and daily essentials.

"With the ongoing living crisis and food prices on the rise, it is affecting so many individuals and families in Bedford. It is our duty to help our local communities at this time of crisis and SEVA Trust Team will continue to offer their support."