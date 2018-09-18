Chance to have your say on the next 10 years of Bedford’s development

Consultation on Bedford’s local plan has started and will run for six weeks to Tuesday, October 30.

‘Local Plan 2030’ sets out proposals for growth and development in Bedford Borough to 2030. As well as allocations for the building of new homes, it also includes provision for jobs and the development of facilities such as schools, transport and shops to support new communities.

This follows a consultation that was held on the draft ‘Plan for Submission’ between January and March 2018, which received over 3,200 individual comments.

Following this previous consultation, changes have been made including the removal of a proposed ‘Garden Village’ to deliver a proportion of the homes required for Bedford Borough. The end of the plan period has also been moved forward by five years to 2030.

The council is required by Government to plan for 14,550 homes to be built by 2030.

However, with allocations and permissions already in place for over half this number, new sites are identified for about 6,000 dwellings, some of which will be built after 2030.

The development strategy for the Local Plan has not changed with the main focus for this housing growth continuing to be the urban area of Bedford and Kempston.

Portfolio Holder Cllr Colleen Atkins said “This Local Plan sets out where growth will take place in the Borough up until 2030, and this consultation invites local residents and other interested parties to comment on the Plan before the Council considers it for formal examination.”

Have your say online at www.bedford.gov.uk/localplan2030, or by completing a response form available at local libraries and the Customer Service Centre in Horne Lane.

Responses can also be emailed to planningforthefuture@bedford.gov.uk or sent by post to Local Plan 2030, Planning Policy Team, Bedford Borough Council, Borough Hall, Bedford MK42 9AP.

All responses should be made on the official form where possible and returned by 5pm on Tuesday 30th October 2018.

All comments received during the first ‘Regulation 19’ public consultation that took place in early 2018 will be sent to the examining Inspector. This means that those people who have already replied on a part of the plan that hasn’t changed, and where their views haven’t changed, do not need to re-submit their earlier representation.

However those who have already commented and want to add to their earlier representation, or make a new representation, may do so.