Chance to ask questions about noisy overnight railway works in Bedford

Network Rail is planning to carry out noisy overnight works in Bedford as part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade.

It will involve piling, the process of installing foundations for the masts and gantries that will carry overhead line equipment.

Piling involves driving cylindrical steel structures deep into the ground and can be noisy, with work taking place overnight when fewer trains run.

Anyone with concerns or questions has been invited to a drop in event tomorrow (Wednesday, August 1) between 9am and 5pm at the Harpur Shopping Centre.

Representatives from Network Rail will be on hand to answer questions which residents and businesses may have.

Ed Akers, senior sponsor at Network Rail, said: “We previously changed the schedule for piling to avoid exam season, but now the work needs to take place as part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade.

“Piling can be noisy and we would encourage anyone with queries or concerns to attend the drop-in event. This upgrade will bring benefits to the thousands of passengers who travel on the line and we’d like to thank residents and businesses for their patience whilst this work takes place.”

Anyone who can’t make the event but wants to learn more about the work can call the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41 or for more information about piling visit http://bit.ly/2hYSI2J