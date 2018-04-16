Celebs step up to help Sharnbrook schoolgirl’s fundraiser after puppy death

A schoolgirl from Sharnbrook has been overwhelmed after an appeal to raise funds following the upsetting death of her family’s puppy.

Katie Edgington, 12, who attends Sharnbrook Academy, has been busy for the last 2 months writing over 400 letters to companies, tourist attractions and celebrities and has been overwhelmed with the generous response she has received.

Katie and her family welcomed their new puppy Arthur into their family in December, but his health quickly deteriorated and he died a few days later of Parvovirus.

Katie has received over 120 prizes from companies such as Dyson, Baylis & Harding, Universal Music and celebrities including Jason Manford, Ricky Hatton, Michael Palin and BBC’s EastEnders.

Katie said: “When I first started writing emails and letters I did not expect to get such an amazing response. I am hoping that these prizes will help me achieve my target fundraising amount of £500. When Arthur died I wanted to do something positive to remember him.”

Katie’s mum Sally said: “We were so excited and we all quickly fell in Love with Arthur, so we were all devastated when he passed away at just 7 weeks old. Katie very quickly decided that she wanted to raise some money in memory of Arthur and chose Guide Dogs.”

She will be holding a family prize bingo night on Saturday, June 16 at Higham Ferrers Town Band Club. If you would like more details or to make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/guidedogskatieedgington